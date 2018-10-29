Clock is ticking for school places bid

Time is running out for people hoping to secure for a place for their child at secondary school next year.

Online applications for new secondary school starters end at 1:59pm on Wednesday October 31.

It is important to remember that parents of all children starting school need to submit an application form, especially if the child has an older brother or sister at the school concerned.

Parents can also call 0300 123 6707.

Parents whose children attend Lancashire primary schools or academies, but live in another local authority area, should apply via the local authority where they live.

For more information, go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools.