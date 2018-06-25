City school is top of the class

A city primary school is the toast of the country after being named top primary school in a prestigious national competition.

Eldon Community, the Lancashire Post Primary School of the year for the fourth time, has now added TES Primary School of the Year to it’s list of accolades.

The Preston school, rated Oustanding by OFSTED, won the award for its creative and innovative approach to learning. It has its own radio station, a 4D immersive room so that pupils can use their imagination creatively and also bought a house across the road to teach children vital life skills.

Health and wellbeing at the school has also been promoted by the appointment of two PE specialists, 24 extra-curricular clubs are offered and it shares a “Forest School” .

Headteacher Azra Butt collected the accolade from the chief executive of the College of Teaching, Professor Dame Alison Peacock.

Azra said: “The judges said they were very impressed by the school because of the combination of high standards with joyful learning, creativity and innovation.

“They also told me that they recognised that the school values every aspect of the curriculum and works closely with the wider community. It is evident that not only is the curriculum of a high standard, but that we provide many other opportunities for children and families beyond the school day.

“Apparently this was a record year for entries and the standard was exceptionally high. The shortlists were particularly strong so I’m even more delighted with our achievement..”

Eldon collected both the Primary School of the Year and the Health and Wellbeing Award at the Lancashire Post Education Awards last week.