Chorley nursery eyes expansion after securing £1 million freehold for childcare site

A Chorley nursery is looking to expand its services after securing an almost £1 million freehold for the site.

Buckshaw Bunnies Childcare Ltd, the owners of Gelston Manor Day Nursery in Dawson Lane, Buckshaw Village, acquired the freehold for the nursery site following £980,000 in funding from Santander Business Banking.

Subsequently the company, which was set up in 2012 by Laura Ward and Annemarie Capper, is now looking to open a before and after school club and term time only provision.

The company is hoping to offer this from January 2019.

Neil Ward, Secretary at Buckshaw Bunnies, said: “This is a great outcome for us, our staff, the children and the local community.

“We are very passionate about our business and are looking to expand and grow it even further now that we have been able to secure the freehold.

“The support from Santander has been fantastic and integral to the future success of the business – to the point where we feel that the relationship director at Santander is one of the team.”

In 2016 the nursery was granted planning permission, renovating a set of buildings into pre-school facilities.

Chris Green, Relationship Director at Santander Business Banking who financed the freehold, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to support this great local business.

“We have been very impressed by the team at Buckshaw Bunnies and their extensive experience in the sector.

“I’m particularly delighted that we have been able to help the directors further by inviting them to attend our Breakthrough events for business leaders, and greatly look forward to supporting them as they enrich and enhance Gelston Manor Day Nursery.”