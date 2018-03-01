Chloe snaps up the top prize in village contest

Snap-happy young photographer Chloe Atkinson has got her eye on more prizes after winning a photographic competition.

The talented 12-year-old won the children’s category, ‘Coppull through a Child’s Eye’, in the Coppull Photography competition, organised to celebrate the village.

Judges were impressed with Chloe’s image, entitled ‘Blainscough Lane Walk.

They said the entry of a young children walking through a village lane had a real sense of atmosphere and was a lovely image of her little sister Katie, aged five.

It was taken on one of Chloe’s favourite walks with her family.

Holy Cross Catholic High School pupil Chloe admitted she was surprised to win.

She said: My mum suggested having a go and I did it in one take. I just saw the lane and my sister and took the photo while we were out for a walk.”

The creative year seven students enjoys photography but says it isn’t her best subject.

Chloe said: “I was really happy and surprised to win.

“I do enjoy drawing, baking and the more artistic subjects. I don’t know if I want to be a photographer though.”