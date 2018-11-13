Chance to do some festive shopping

People looking for unusual Christmas gifts could find just what they need at a charity fashion show tomorrow.

The student run event, hosted by the city’s University of Central Lancashire, will include a catwalk show and pop-up shops selling clothes, jewellery, art prints and much more - all at bargain prices.  The one-of-a-kind shopping event will focus on pre-loved, sustainable fashion and celebrate individuality.

Among highlights of the night will be a 40-model catwalk show displaying a mixture of student and graduate designs, alongside clothing from Age UK, BooHoo and student pre-loved donations, with all models dressed by the students themselves.

Tickets are priced £10, but half the funds will be donated to Mental Health UK.

Money from the event will also go to the charity MIND.

A hsot of potential Christmas gifts can be found on stalls selling Newlife jewellery and unique, fused acrylic jewellery made by UCLan textiles student group ‘Shed 320’. A

There will also be an illustrator on hand to draw portraits on the night and there will also be a raffle, goodie bags, music and a bar.

The Express Yourself fashion show in Venue 53 begins at 6.30pm.

They are available online at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/uclanfashionpromotion/207265/

For more information contact Nicola Palmer by emailing njpalmer@uclan.ac.uk or calling 01772 894226.