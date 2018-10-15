Catering team are top of the class

Meal times are definitely a class act at a leading Fylde independent school.

AKS Lytham is the newly crowned ‘Independent School Caterer of the Year’ after making the shortlist for the EDUcatering Excellence Awards.

Catering manager Steve Shepherd and his team were applauded by judges for taking full advantage of working in a school environment breathing their ‘culinary magic’ into every aspect of the school day and enriching the co-curricular programme.

Besides providing meals at lunchtime and food for other events, the team also incorporates catering into a variety of other activities.

These include regular cookery clubs for the junior and senior students – so popular the parents also want to participate – baking lessons in the junior school, the development of a kitchen garden, and the growing of strawberries and other fruits and vegetables with the students. As well as that, the team holds sessions with the sixth formers