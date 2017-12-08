Carr Hill sixth form centre to close?

A Lancashire high school is seeking to close its sixth form.

This week councillors gave the go-ahead to kick start the closure process for Carr Hill High School’s Sixth Form Centre at Kirkham.

County Coun Susie Charles, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, told the cabinet the school wanted to shut its sixth form centre due to low student numbers.

She said: “Carr Hill have approached us to close down their sixth form ... They have only 97 students, 52 in Year 12 and 45 in year 13.”

She noted that the sixth form centre has funding for 145 students and three years ago had funding for 245 places.

Last summer a third of Carr Hill school leavers progressed to the sixth form, but the majority went on to sixth form colleges or further education such as Newman College in Preston or to Blackpool and Fylde College.

A report to councillors said the headteacher had raised concerns about the financial and educational viability of Carr Hill’s post 16 provision.

It added that the school’s overall financial position would be improved by permanently lowering its age range to 11-16 years old. At present the 11-16 part of the school provides “a significant financial subsidy” to the sixth form as it is not financially viable on its own.

The Cabinet gave the go ahead for the council to publish a legal notice to begin the formal consultation period on the future of the school’s post-16 provision.

It is intended that sixth form provision would end on August 31, 2019, enabling current students to complete their studies.

The Post was unable to contact Headteacher Mr Andrew Waller (pictured) for comment.