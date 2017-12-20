Caring pupils help elderly

Youngsters from a Preston primary school have been bridging the generation gap and spreading festive cheer.

Pupils from The Olive School visited New Brook Housing in New Hall Lane with shoe box gifts for elderly residents.

Together with their families, pupils took care to consider suitable items to include in their festive shoe boxes. The gifts included toiletries, chocolates, books, tinned food and cosy slippers.

The school was keen to support older people living in its local community as part of its Festive Winter Gift Programme, which encourages pupils to think of others during December as they prepare gifts and cards to help spread festive cheer. Principal Majid Ditta said: “School has a commitment to nurture within our pupils a sense of responsibility and a desire to take positive action in local communities. Preparing gifts for others at certain times of the year is one of the ways we teach pupils about charitable giving.”