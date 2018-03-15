Careers expo offers advice to students

Young people looking to earn as they learn converged on Preston for a careers lesson with a difference.

The city’s Guild Hall was transformed into a mass careers centre for the county’s largest Apprenticeship Expo.

The event, run in partnership with Preston’s College and Shout Network, was aimed at school leavers and college students.

More than 1,500 school pupils and college students from across the county passed through the doors looking for advice on their future.

It also attracted more than 50 exhibitors from some of Lancashire’s leading apprenticeship employers, including BAE Systems, Lancashire Constabulary, Preston North End, the Army, Baxi, National Nuclear Laboratories and Leyland Trucks.

Potential apprentices had the chance to speak with employers about current and future vacancies, receive advice on career options and the roles available in different industries as well as meet other candidates to share experiences.

Andrew Richardson, lead organiser and head of employer engagement and recruitment at Preston’s College, said: “The event is designed to celebrate apprenticeships as a fantastic alternative to traditional academic routes, such as A Levels and degrees, and it’s great to see that there’s still a huge appetite amongst young people, their parents and carers.”

The event also offered vacancies and training opportunities for people already in employment and adults who were looking to upskill, return to work or switch to a new career.

The apprenticeship expo was the second of its kind organised in conjunction with Preston’s College, and Andrew added: “So many fantastic success stories came out of last year’s apprenticeship expo and we are looking to go even further this year with a record number of apprentices recruited.”