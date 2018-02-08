Campus moves back into city

Lancaster University’s popular Campus in the City initiative will be back with a bang later this month, with an exciting launch event on the cards.

After an official launch ceremony on February 24, visitors can get involved in activities like a 3D tour of the body, learn circus skills, explore the immune system and much more.

Now in its fourth year, Campus in the City is a five-week project which sees Lancaster University’s world-class research brought to life in an informal setting in St Nicholas Arcades. The idea is to bring local people, academics and students together through an exciting programme of free and interactive activities.

Vice-chancellor Professor Mark E Smith said: “Previously, Campus in the City has made a great contribution towards tour priority of working closely with the community.

“We are sure this will extend the university’s engagement strategy and give rise to exciting and beneficial collaborations for everyone.”