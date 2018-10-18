Call for former Cardinal Newman students to share stories

Former students of a Preston college are being urged to share their stories and memories as part of its anniversary celebrations.

Cardinal Newman College in Lark Hill Road is marking its 40th anniversary this academic year.

The site became the Lark Hill Convent Grammar School for Girls in 1919.

As part of the celebrations three performances telling the history of the college will be staged at the Preston Guild Hall & Charter Theatre next spring.

And Cardinal Newman wants former students and staff to share their stories and pictures to help tell the story.

“The performing arts students will be working very hard in rehearsals and it promises to be a real spectacular with dance numbers and songs from across the four decades,” said head of performing arts Colette Kerwin.

“Taking inspiration from interviews and material provided by ex-students and staff, the show delves into the lives, loves, trials and tribulations of an imaginary first cohort to come to the newly minted Cardinal Newman College.”

Although this year sees 40th anniversary celebrations for Cardinal Newman College, its Lark Hill campus has an educational history going back much further.

Lark Hill House was built as a private residence by cotton manufacturer and later mayor of Preston Samuel Horrocks in 1796.

Following his death the estate was sold in 1860 to St Augustine’s Church to be used within the parish as a school for the poor. It was bought for £4525.

In 1861, a day school opened its doors, run by the Sisters of the Faithful Companions of Jesus. Then in 1893, the building was extended with St Wilfrid’s, creating two classrooms, five music rooms and the chapel.

Cardinal Newman College was established in 1978, formed by the merging of Lark Hill, Winchley Square Convent School and Preston Catholic College.

However, the college’s growth didn’t stop there.

In 1986, the St Mary’s Building was added to house science and technologies at a cost of £750,000.

St Cecilia’s was added in 2009 to create new classrooms and state of the art computer and music facilities, then in 2010 the St Augustine building was renovated and refurbished.

The latest new building, St Francis, became home to maths, sociology and a coffee shop in 2015 and this year saw the unveiling of a new student entrance to St Wilfrid’s.

Cardinal Newman College principal Nick Burnham said: “We are proud to be celebrating 40 years as Cardinal Newman College this academic year.

“We have a long and successful history, spanning more than 150 years, of education at our beautiful Lark Hill campus.

“We are proud to be a Catholic College for the whole community, serving students from across Lancashire, providing them with an outstanding post-16 education.”

The 40th anniversary celebration performances will be held at the Preston Guild Hall & Charter Theatre, on March 6, 7 and 8, 2019.

If you have a story you would like to share with the college about your time there, call 01772 460181 or email Amy Sigley on asigley@cardinalnewman.ac.uk.

Cardinal Newman College, Preston, is the top performing sixth-form college for value added nationally.

Its small and unique campus welcomes students of all faiths and has a true-community feel.

The college offers a range of A Level, Level 3 courses and Level 2 BTEC courses.

If you or your teenager thinks it could be the right place for them to continue their own story, contact admissions@cardinalnewman.ac.uk.