Butter pies make lasting impression on education delegates at Preston's Continental

Ditch the red roses. Love is a lipsmacking butter pie if you happen to live in Preston.

But the city’s favourite pastry treat has now become an object of Valentine infatuation for a group of teachers from out of town.

The meatless feast set hearts aflutter during a tough day debating education in a local pub.

And it left such a lasting impression with 100 delegates that one, Ros Wilson, even penned a passionate poem to celebrate her new-found love.

Now the teachers have booked a second visit in September - as long as butter pie is on the lunch menu.

“No-one from outside Preston had ever heard of it,” said Drew Foster who organised the #BrewEd conference at the Continental in South Meadow Lane. “I had to reassure them that it was delicious.

“But once they tried it everyone loved butter pie, they all wanted second helpings. So we are having to order double the amount next time.”

Ros was one of the speakers at #BrewEd, a grassroots education conference. Delegates were told a buffet lunch was provided. She tweeted: “Biggest stress of the day - worrying whether there would be enough butter pie!”

Another delegate, Paul Jenkins, tweeted later: “Never before have I seen a three-week build up on social media just about what was on the menu for lunch.”

Drew Foster added: “We had a great day, but it would seem that the butter pie served at the Conti became the star attraction.”

Ode to a pie

Internationally renowned educator Ros Wilson from Yorkshire took one taste and was smitten.

In fact the creator of Big Writing was so overwhelmed with passion for the humble butter pie that she had to put her feelings down in verse.

Her Valentines “ditty” showed just what an impression the dish had made.

Here it is:

“I lost my innocence today

“In a Preston pub,

“I just got so excited

“With all the gorgeous grub.

“A ‘heart attack on a plate’ thar said

“But I would gladly die,

“For just one more delicious slice

“Of your fabulous butter pie.”