Brass band plan is music to Chris’ ears

Staff at a Penwortham High School are anything but brassed off with their caretaker’s latest plan.

Gardener Chris Farron has always had a keen interest in brass bands and has the backing of Priory Academy headteacher Matt Eastham and lead teacher for music Alexis Taylor in setting up one at the school.

They are hoping to start a brass band at the Crow Hills Road school to enhance its community links, as well as influence pupils’ musical talents.

Chris said:“I worked with someone who was the lead coronet for the famous Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band and he was a local celebrity.

“I love a brass band, and it would be great if local people could gather together to form one based at Priory, which could attend community events such as fetes and play at open evenings and such like.

“We would love a brass band to adopt our school so we are looking for brass enthusiasts to get in touch and let’s see if we can form a band. The school will offer complimentary use of its facilities for practise.”

Priory already uses KTB Music, who provide peripatetic music lessons in school but are keen to extend it.

Katy Bradley, director of KTB Music,said: “It would amazing to see a brass band in Penwortham and KTB Music will try to support this venture wherever possible.”