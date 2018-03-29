Bid for student halls to open to Preston workers

Developers behind a 190 room student hub in Preston hope to open its doors to key-workers and apprentices.

The bid is the second of its kind in recent months with the Tramshed unit having been given permission to modify its tenancy rules.

The application, submitted for the Canterbury Hall site on Garstang Road, will be determined by the city’s planning committee in April.

READ MORE: {https://www.lep.co.uk/news/education/state-of-the-art-student-accommodation-block-open-its-doors-to-key-workers-and-apprentices-1-9008985|Student block opens its doors to key-workers and apprentices|]

Canterbury Hall, based on the site of a former church hall, was given planing permission last year and is currently under-construction.

It is one of several large private student accommodation halls to have been given the green light across the city and includes a gym and roof terrace.

According to a planning report, officers recognise the move could cause “additional parking pressures” although the students, key-workers and apprentices are “less likely to have their own car."

The bid has been recommended for approval but can be opposed by members of the committee.

The Tramshed on Corporation Street was granted a similar request in February although councillors expressed concerns about the move.

Coun Stuart Greenhalgh (Conservative) said: “If this is a brand new application, would we have concerns about vehicles? I think we would.

“There is a potential of key workers using cars and there’s no parking facilities for them.”

Coun John Swindells (Labour) said: “They are struggling to fill it [with students] so are now looking to fill it will professionals who wont be able to park and wont be able to travel.

“It’s a real worry that we’re seeing applications coming this way and I worry that we will see more.”