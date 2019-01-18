Bench to mark reading time

Storytelling is taking on a new meaning for youngsters at Lancaster Christ Church CE Primary after a reading chair and bench were installed in the playground.

The new seating area was paid for by Barratt Homes, which is currently building new homes in the area.

The developer made the donation through its Legacy Programme after the school applied for funding.

Acting headteacher Emma Simpson said: “We are delighted to have received funding from Barratt Homes to enable the creation of the storytelling area.

“Not only does it provide children with a quiet space for reflection at break and lunchtimes, but it enables whole classes to access learning outdoors and promotes what we hope will be a life-long love of books and reading.”

Barratt sales director Michaela Lancaster said: “We’re delighted to support the school while developing in the area and are pleased to be leaving a lasting legacy.”