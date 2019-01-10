Bags of support feed the needy

Kind-hearted pupils from a Chorley school have started the New Year on a high note after their efforts helped feed the needy.

Holy Cross Catholic High School students donated bags full of non-perishable items for the Living Waters Foodbank.

Teaching assistant Joanne King set up a small group of nurture students who organised the collection at the Myles Standish Way school before the festive break.

Students from Years Seven through to 11 took in items such as tinned food, chocolate, pasta, crisps and soap – and there was also a few selection boxes as surprise gifts.

One of the students Kiera Iddon said: “It’s been a great thing to do because we are helping other people and it makes you realise how lucky you are and how we take things for granted.”

Students also sold hot chocolate powder and marshmallows around they school so they could also donate money to the foodbank.