Award-winning play coming to Lancashire for the first time

Acting students at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) are set to perform a contemporary classic this month in what is the play’s first showing in Lancashire.

The play, a satirical comedy called ‘Clybourne Park’, has been produced by third year undergraduate students studying BA Acting at UCLan and takes a sharp-eyed satirical look at latent racial tensions, gentrification and political correctness across two generations.

The story starts in Chicago in 1959, with a white middle-class couple selling their house to a black family causing outrage among the community.

Fast forward 50 years and the same house is up for sale again but now the neighbourhood is predominantly black and the prospective buyers are white.

After half a century of socio-dynamic shifts, the play will examine how much people’s attitudes, views and behaviour might have changed.

Director and acting course leader, Terence Mann, said: “For the past 13 years we have been producing high quality theatre productions which industry professionals have rated as equal to professional theatre in the region.

“An ever-growing list of successful acting alumni, most notably Dr Who’s Mandip Gil, are testimony to the success of the course.

“Clybourne Park is an excellent opportunity to see the next generation of actors.”

The play can be seen at UCLan’s St Peter’s Arts Centre, pictured, between February 7 and 10 at 7.30pm.

Matinees at 2.30pm are also being shown between February 8 and 10. Tickets cost £10 and £5 for concessions.