Arthur scoops gold star from Parliament

Arthur Wood leads the way when it comes to democracy.

The Year Four teacher at Ashbridge School in Hutton has been presented with Your UK Parliament Award.

He is one of only five people to receive the accolade, hard on the heels of becoming a Gold Ambassador.

The new Your UK Parliament Awards were launched to celebrate the work of people all over the UK who make a difference in their communities and beyond

An awards ceremony was hosted by the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow.

Arthur took part in the Teacher’s Institute at Parliament in July and qualified for the gold standard in December.

In order to reach the gold standard, he had to meet a host of criteria which, among other things, saw him organising and running a Parliament Day with Penwortham Girls’ High.

This saw year five and six pupils from Ashbridge and Year 11 citizenship studentsfrom the high school during the day focussed on the UK Parliament.

Democracy sessions were led by staff and Year 11 pupils had the opportunity to teach the group from Ashbridge.

The event included a visit from South Ribble MP Seema Kennedy.

Arthur (below), who looks after the school council, said: “Although I have always been interested in politics.

“My connection with parliament as a teacher really started in 2013 when Ashbridge was involved through a British Council Connecting Classrooms project with Assempanaye School, Mankranso in Ghana.

“Our project for the first year focused on democracy in Ghana and the UK.

“I led a trip to parliament for our year six pupils and a Ghanaian teacher who was visiting as part of the project.

“On my visit to Ghana I was able to get an idea of the workings of democracy there receiving audiences with the tribal chief, the local government MP for Mankranso. Since then I have attended CPD events at parliament and led regular visits for our older children.”