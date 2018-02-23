Apprentice Jess heads for Africa

A former Leyland schoolgirl is taking her passion for science to a new level.

Lancaster University degree apprentice Jessica Mehers is planning a trip of a lifetime to Uganda after winning a scholarship.

The 25-year-old was awarded a £1,600 scholarship from the Royal Society of Chemistry Analytical Fund to run practical sessions with students and also represent chemical engineering at Lancaster.

The university is providing equipment for her to take, which the students wouldn’t normally have access to.

Jessica said: “I am going to various parts of Uganda to try to inspire students to continue studying chemistry and to teach them, and their teachers, new skills and practical advice.

“We will raise money, take equipment out there and train the staff how to use it giving the students lots of experiment time.

“The trip came about while working with a local college on chemistry outreach days, where younger students come and experience practicals.

“The teacher began speaking about the trip and I showed lots of interest so they invited me along with them.

“I hope to be able to inspire some students who never thought they could go into chemistry to pursue their dream careers.

“Also I want their day-to-day science classes to be improved with the new equipment and new skills the teachers will have learnt.

“Some of the schools may not have good facilities but we can improve that with the new equipment and sharing best practices of working in a science laboratory.”

The former Leyland St Mary’s Catholic High School pupil is looking forward to the experience and plans to end the trip with a safari.