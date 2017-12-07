An honorary fellowship for David Moyes

Former Preston North manager David Moyes has received a prestigious Honorary Fellowship from the University of Central Lancashire.

The long-time Preston resident, who played for and managed Preston North End, was recognised for the significant contribution he has made as a football manager and player.

Glaswegian Moyes (pictured) made 143 appearances and scored 15 goals as a centre-half at Deepdale.

He took over the managerial reins in 1998 leading the team from the lower half of Division Two to within touching distance of the Premier League in 2001.

He received the accolade during the university’s winter graduation ceremonies.

He said: “I’m really honoured and feel very privileged, not only for me but for my family too, to receive such a wonderful award from the university.

“I’ve lived in the city for 24 years, my wife and I have raised our family here and it has been great to see UCLan grow and develop.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have received excellent advice and coaching help during my career and I believe in giving something back.

“For me this Honorary Fellowship is a way for me to help the university with areas of leadership, management and communication and for me to bring all the skills I’ve learned in my career to benefit UCLan.”

He told graduating students: “I understand how much hard work you’ve put into getting your degrees and this is the start of a new chapter for you.

“I hope you enjoy your careers, work hard, have success and then in 20 years you can come back to the university in Preston to give something back to future graduates.”

Moyes chalked up more than 500 league appearances as a player, managed Everton for 11 years, was awarded the Premier League Manager of the Year, and replaced Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United before having spells at Real Sociedad and Sunderland. He currently manages West Ham.