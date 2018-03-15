A Nobel invite for gifted scientist

University scientist Rhiannon Edge, from Lancaster Medical School, has been invited to meet Nobel laureates.

Dr Edge is one of only 600 students, doctoral candidates and post doctoral researchers from 84 countries chosen to attend the 68th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting.

The opportunity to join the annual gathering in Germany is aimed at outstanding young scientists under 35.

The University of Lancaster academic will meet 43 Nobel laureates and said: “I am extremely excited to take part in the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting in June. I really believe that collaboration – engaging with scientists and researchers from a range of backgrounds – will best meet the challenges in health research, and ultimately improve public health.

“The Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting will provide a unique opportunity to build relationships with world-leading researchers, that I hope will lead to future working partnerships.”