A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY 2018: Lancashire A Level results are among best ever

Thousands of teenagers across Lancashire are pondering their future today after receiving their A Level examination results.

Despite tough new rules, early indications are that results across the county are as good as ever.

Oxford bound Hutton Grammar sixth form Pupils Joe Winter and Angus Brown

Tradition was upheld at Hutton Grammar School, where one in five grades awarded were the gold standard A* or A and nearly half of all grades awarded were A* to B.

Besides A Levels, vocational exams are also seeing record high grades.

More university places are being made available through clearing so those who did better or worse than expected or want to change their plans have more chance of getting onto a degree course.

Hutton Grammar School headteacher Mark Bradshaw with pupils

