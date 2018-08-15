A Level results are among best ever

Thousands of teenagers across Lancashire are pondering their future today after receiving their A Level examination results.

Despite tough new rules, early indications are that results across the county are as good as ever.

Hutton Grammar School headteacher Mark Bradshaw with pupils

Tradition was upheld at Hutton Grammar School, where one five grades awarded were the gold standard A* or A and nearly half of all grades awarded were A* to B.

Besides A Levels, vocational exams are also seeing record high grades.

At Carr Hill Sixth Form Centre in Kirkham students achieved 100 per cent high grades across all vocational subjects and A Level results also saw 100 percent pass rate on the majority of courses

More university places are being made available through clearing so those who did better or worse than expected or want to change their plans have more chance of getting onto a degree course.

See Friday’s Post for a full round-up of results and local stories