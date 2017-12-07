150 reasons for a great celebration

Staff and pupils at a village school had a history lesson they won’t forget in a hurry.

All Saints CE Primary School in New Longton decided to mark its special anniversary in style.

Photo Neil Cross Pupils prepare to bury the New Longton Primary School anniversary time capsule

The school celebrated the 150th anniversary with a host of activities, including current and former staff and pupils, the community and people associated with it over the years.

The event started with a blessing by Father Martyn and at playtime their were Victorian games to try out ont he yard.

Former pupils and staff were invited into school to share their memories and experiences of their time at New Longton with the children.

Youngsters had a chance to play their part by filling a time capsule containing a variety of items which was thenburied in the grounds of the school.

The children all wrote something about themselves and it also contained a photograph of each class, a new and old £1 coin, a stamp, a newspaper from November 15, 2017.

Each class also helped to complete part of a mosaic in the school grounds.

Former pupils Emily Rigby now sends her own children to her old school.

She said: “ My years at New Longton Primary School were some of the best years of my life

“I have made lifelong friends there and am glad my children get to experience the same great school as I did.”

