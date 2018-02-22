EDL man’s friendship with Muslims ‘a miracle’

An open debate about the Muslim religion ended with a “miraculous” friendship being formed with an English Defence League supporter.

​Police were on standby as the multi-faith Light Foundation organised a gathering in Preston as part of its “Tough Questions and Honest Answers” series.

A packed crowd of Muslims, Christians, Jews, Hindus, atheists, the LGBT community and members of the Far Right attended the gathering at Fulwood Methodist Church.

An EDL supporter wearing an Enoch Powell tee-shirt stood up and said: “This is a Christian country and we only follow a Christian God here.”

To the audience’s astonishment, the man stayed to the end, posed for pictures with the Light Foundation and even went out for a meal afterwards with his hosts.

Shaykh Adam Kelwick said: “What we witnessed was nothing short of a miracle and it just goes to show that sometimes all we need to do is sit down and listen to each other for amazing things to happen.’’

Nadeem Ashfaq, co-founder of the Light Foundation, said the atmosphere was tense at times.

The EDL man, whose name has not been revealed, was from East Lancashire.

He said: “We had a full conversation with him.

‘He said ‘I have been told to hate people like you all my life.’ As he got to know us he said the Islam he had beenintroduced to by us was wonderful.”

Preston Mayor Coun Brian Rollo , who attended the event, said: “I was there as a Christian and I thought it was very useful. I think it has moved things forward.”