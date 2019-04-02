Easter bank holiday weather forecast: This is what the weather is set to be like in the North West

Easter will be shortly upon us, but with the bank holiday weekend just around the corner what is the weather set to be like in the North West?

Looking further ahead

Although the beginning of this month is set to see some generally unsettled conditions, according to the Met Office it will gradually become “more settled through to mid month.”

The driest weather is likely to be across the north and north west and although temperatures are likely to start off close to normal, eastern coasts will be colder at times, accompanied by an easterly wind.

“As it turns more settled temperatures may become warmer in places, but with the risk of overnight frost,” adds the Met Office.

Easter weekend weather

Although the Met Office elaborates that “as is typical for spring, there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast as we go further through April,” conditions towards the end of the month are set to be settled and warm.

The weather is most likely to stay fairly settled, but some wetter interludes are still possible from time to time.

However, these are set to mainly affect the south and southwest of the UK.

The weather towards the middle and end of April is set to see fairly warm temperatures, coinciding with the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The Met Office said, “Temperatures are likely to be above the average for the time of year, becoming rather warm towards the end of April.”

This week’s weather

Today (2 April), the North West is set to be cold with sunny spells and scattered showers. Showers may be heavy and blustery with hail and thunder possible and some showers may give some sleet or snow over high ground.

Tonight will see showers gradually easing out to the coast through the evening, but a widespread frost will develop inland.

Wednesday (3 April), will see a frosty start with bright or sunny spells and some rain and hill snow pushing southwards throughout the morning. It will then be generally drier and brighter in the afternoon with some scattered showers.

“Thursday and Friday will see widely frosty mornings with showers on Thursday and a drier, sunnier, warmer day on Friday. Saturday, a dry start, turning cloudier perhaps rain later,” add the Met Office.