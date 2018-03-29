Easter Bank Holiday 2018 weather - Preston

Making plans for the Easter Bank Holiday weekend? Here's what the weather expected to be like in Preston.

Forecasters are currently predicting that temperatures on Good Friday will reach a maximum of 9 °C. Weather is expected to bring a mix of bright spells and showers which may be heavy at times.

Met Office experts say that temperatures are expected to remain on the cooler side for the time of year on Saturday with another mixed day of sunny spells and showers.

Easter Sunday is the predicted to be the driest day of the weekend with Easter Monday bringing a slight chance of snow on higher ground.

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said "The Easter period will bring a variety of Spring weather from sunshine and showers, to more prolonged cloudy and wet conditions, along with some snow in the north: chiefly over the hills.

"So, there will be opportunities to get outside and enjoy the weekend, and you can use the rainfall radar on the Met Office app to keep track of where the rain is and when is best to get outdoors."