Earthquake causes tremors across north of England

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake has been felt across large parts of Northern England.

The British Geological Survey said the seismic event took place at 11.14pm on Saturday with its epicentre in Grimsby and at a depth of 18 kilometres (11 miles), which was reportedly felt 70 miles away in Sheffield.

It was felt in north east Lincolnshire, north Lincolnshire and Hull, the BGS added.

It comes nearly a decade after the 5.2-magnitude earthquake in Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, which was felt widely across England and Wales.

The largest earthquake this year took place in Cwmllynfell in south Wales on February 17 and registered a magnitude of 4.6.