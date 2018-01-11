Duo on the run for TV show

Two Lancashire ‘fugitives’ are on the run for a Channel 4 TV show.

Preston primary school teacher Dan Murphy, along with his singing partner Joe Appleton, are appearing on the survival show Hunted.

The pair must evade capture by a team of former police and intelligence professionals for 25 days.

Dan is 34 and lives in Penwortham with wife Alexandra and children Ava, five, and Ed, two. He combines a part-time teaching role at Acorns Primary School, Preston with working as a milkman in St Annes alongside Joe.

He said: “Both of us love the show and it is a dream come true to be involved.

“It really was a once in a lifetime experience and to be able to do it alongside my best mate made it even more memorable.

“Joe and I have known each other for years and we are like Yin and Yang, with personalities complementing each other so I think we worked really well as a team on the show.

Joe added that he applied at the end of the previous series ‘as a bit of a joke’.

He said: “It was a great experience but really tough.”

“It was actually very emotional – and even more emotional when I found out my wife Amy was pregnant the day I got back from filming!”

Hunted is on Channel 4 tonight and for the following four Thursdays at 9pm.