Have your say

A stop and search on a car led Preston police to a hoard of drugs.

Officers searched homes after a quantity of drugs was found in a Honda on Friday night.

Preston police tweeted: "A Honda #PharmaCivic stopped by #Team5IR containing a large quantity of prescription drugs.

"House searches revealed thousands more tablets and capsules of steroids, pregabalin, valium, viagra, diazepam and counterfeit tobacco.

"Occupants arrested for supply of controlled drugs,"