Drug overdose claimed life of young Millie

A young woman died after an accidental overdose of painkillers, her inquest heard.

Millie Robertson, 22, had nearly three times the lethal amount of Tramadol in her system when she was found lifeless at her Kirkham home in May, a post mortem examination found.

At the inquest, held at Blackpool Town Hall (inset) on Wednesday, coroner Claire Doherty heard how the healthcare worker suffered from a number of health issues, including diabetes, epilepsy, and back and leg pain.

She was prescribed the Tramadol pills to treat her pain, and had been instructed by doctors at Royal Preston Hospital how much to take each day.

The court heard how Miss Robertson spoke with her mother, Gayle, who she lived with, at around 10am on the day she died.

She said she had taken her medication and was going to get some rest, and asked her mother not to let her sleep past 1pm as she had plans to pick up a friend’s son from school. But when her mother went to wake her, Miss Robertson was found unresponsive in bed.

Paramedics were called and CPR was performed, but Miss Robertson was pronounced dead at 2pm.

PC Matthew Cross, who attended the scene, said there was no evidence to suggest her death was suspicious.

Handing down a conclusion of misadventure, Ms Doherty said: “Millie has taken by her own hand a very large quantity of Tramadol and it has proved fatal.

“It could be said that she took the tablets with a view to relieving pain but did not appreciate that the amount that she took would kill her.”