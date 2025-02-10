Drone video shows Christmas tree burial event in Fylde sand dunes
Video shows how 415 volunteers helped to fill St Anne’s beach with old Christmas trees, during an annual event.
Drone footage captures some of the work carried out, as part of an ongoing effort to fight coastal erosion.
Organised by the Lancashire Wildlife Trust, the event was attended by groups of volunteers from all over the North West - including corporations and environmental groups.
This year, the green-fingered planters were fortunate to have three days of dry, sunny weather as they dug trenches in the sand, and part-buried the old trees in the holes.
The trees were collected from homes across the Fylde coast by Trinity Hospice volunteers - and raised more than £31,000 for the charity.
Over the year, the trees will capture in-blowing sand and help to build up the stretch of sand dunes, which can then be used to plant grass and become a unique habitat for wildlife.
