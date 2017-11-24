Driving up fees for Preston city parking

Preston motorists are facing having to pay more for city centre parking as part of council proposals for next year.

Several local authority car parks - including Avenham and Hill Street - will see between 10p and 50p increases on certain tariffs.

The plan comes as parking provision within Preston is set for a major shake-up as the Market Hall facility is due to close in April as part of the Markets Quarter redevelopment.

Council bosses say the new prices will keep their sites competitive against private sector rivals, with the town hall in control of 10 per cent of the city’s off-street parking.

Cabinet member Coun Peter Moss said: “We review our fees and charges on an annual basis. The slight increase in some parking charges still reflect good value for money and competitive rates in relation to other offers across the city.”

The closure of Market Hall car park will see the number of spaces within the city centre reduce by 500.

To mitigate the reduction, town hall bosses plan to open new spaces at Penny Street car park off North Road, although the site is yet to receive planning approval.

Three tariffs at Avenham car park will see a rise although short-stay options, one or two hours, will remain the same.

The town hall report reads: “It must be borne in mind that the council does not have a monopoly, hence the need to consider pricing of nearby private car parks in the private sector.”

Proposals:

Avenham: Three hour stay, increase by 20p to £3.20. 12 hour stay, increase by 20p to £4.70. 24 hour stay, increase by 50p to £8.50.

Hill Street: One, two and three hour tariffs to increase by 10p to £1.50, £2.70, £3.50 respectively.

Trinity Square: One and two hour stays to rise by 10p, to £1.10 to £2.10. 12 hour stay, rise by 10p to £3.80.

Annual permits for Plungington Road, Hammond Street, Gamull Lane, Rose Bud and Jutland Street amenity car parks will see either a £1 or £3 increase.

Fee for the council to issue replacement permits will rise £2 to £27.