Drivers urged to take care after motorway crashes

Drivers are being urged to take care after freezing conditions overnight resulted in a number of accidents on Lancashire’s motorway network on Saturday morning.
Lancashire Road Police joined the North West motorway force in dealing with the incidents and a spokesman said: “We’re currently dealing with a large number of road traffic collisions on the M61 Chorley to Rivington due to weather and standing water.
“Please slow down and take care.”
