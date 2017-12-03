Driver taken to hospital after road collision

A motorist was taken to Royal Preston Hospital hospital after two cars came into collision on a main road close to the city’s docks at teatime on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Riversway, close to the Audi garage, just before 5.30pm, and involved a Nissan Duke and a Ford Focus.

Firefighters were needed to help free the driver of the Focus from the car after it skidded and became lodged in a ditch.

The driver’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening but

No other vehicles were directly involved in the accident, which resulted in traffic being halted for a short time.