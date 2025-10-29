A man has been left seriously injured after his car crashed into a barrier during a police pursuit on the M6 at Broughton.

The collision happened at around 9.23pm on Tuesday close to Junction 32 of the M6, which links to the M55.

Officers had been travelling behind a Nissan Qashqai when the driver appeared to realise he was being followed and attempted to make off.

The car, which had been seen moments earlier travelling northbound at high speed, collided with a barrier before coming to rest further along the exit slip road.

The driver, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

PS Phil Baxendale, of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are investigating a collision that has left a man with serious injuries.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle involved prior to the collision, or who witnessed the collision itself, to please come forward.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage that could help with our enquiries.

“We would like to thank the other motorway users who were caught up in the congestion following the collision and thank them for patience and understanding.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1236 of October 28.