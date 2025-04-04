Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a woman following a fatal hit-and-run in Nelson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Safia Karieem, 51, left an address in Nelson - where she had been working as a carer - at around 8.30pm on December 15, 2024.

Abubakar Mahmood, who was already disqualified from driving after a previous dangerous driving conviction, was driving along the 30mph-limit Manchester Road at 52mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Safia Karieem, 51, sadly died after being hit by a car in Nelson | Lancashire Police

Seconds later, the throttle input increased to 100%, meaning his accelerator was fully pressed down. He collided with Safia at 65mph.

Mahmood drove off, leaving Safia to die at the scene. He didn’t slow down or stop despite considerable windscreen damage to his blue Volkswagen Golf, police said.

Following a detailed police investigation, videos were found of previous driving incidents and Mahmood was also charged with and pleaded guilty to a further count of dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mahmood, 20, of Farrer Street, Nelson, today pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while disqualified from driving and causing death without insurance at Preston Sessions House.

He will be sentenced on May 15.

Det Chief Insp John McNamara, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts remain with Safia’s loved ones, and I am relieved that they will not have to sit through a trial and hear the details of their mum’s death.

“Mahmood chose to drive in that manner on that day, with a blatant disregard for the safety of innocent bystanders and himself. His disgraceful and dangerous actions cost Safia her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His driving was also clearly not an isolated incident, with his previous driving episodes and the evidence we found showing a pattern of behavior that ultimately had the worst possible outcome.

“Dangerous driving is not and never will be tolerated in Lancashire. If you are driving in a way that endangers others, we will catch you and prosecute you for it.”