Breaking

Driver pleads guilty to hitting ‘amazing’ mum at 65mph in Nelson before leaving her to die in hit-and-run

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a woman following a fatal hit-and-run in Nelson.

Safia Karieem, 51, left an address in Nelson - where she had been working as a carer - at around 8.30pm on December 15, 2024.

Abubakar Mahmood, who was already disqualified from driving after a previous dangerous driving conviction, was driving along the 30mph-limit Manchester Road at 52mph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Safia Karieem, 51, sadly died after being hit by a car in NelsonSafia Karieem, 51, sadly died after being hit by a car in Nelson
Safia Karieem, 51, sadly died after being hit by a car in Nelson | Lancashire Police

Seconds later, the throttle input increased to 100%, meaning his accelerator was fully pressed down. He collided with Safia at 65mph.

Mahmood drove off, leaving Safia to die at the scene. He didn’t slow down or stop despite considerable windscreen damage to his blue Volkswagen Golf, police said.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Following a detailed police investigation, videos were found of previous driving incidents and Mahmood was also charged with and pleaded guilty to a further count of dangerous driving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mahmood, 20, of Farrer Street, Nelson, today pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while disqualified from driving and causing death without insurance at Preston Sessions House.

He will be sentenced on May 15.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Det Chief Insp John McNamara, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts remain with Safia’s loved ones, and I am relieved that they will not have to sit through a trial and hear the details of their mum’s death.

“Mahmood chose to drive in that manner on that day, with a blatant disregard for the safety of innocent bystanders and himself. His disgraceful and dangerous actions cost Safia her life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“His driving was also clearly not an isolated incident, with his previous driving episodes and the evidence we found showing a pattern of behavior that ultimately had the worst possible outcome.

“Dangerous driving is not and never will be tolerated in Lancashire. If you are driving in a way that endangers others, we will catch you and prosecute you for it.”

Related topics:NelsonLancashire PoliceDrivingLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice