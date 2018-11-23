Drama enthusiast Molly Cowen turns 102

Have your say

Mary Cowen, known more affectionately as Molly, is celebrating her 102nd birthday.

The mother-of-two, who has two grandchildren enjoyed a party with family, staff and residents at Cuerden Grange Nursing Home, in Bamber Bridge.

Molly Cowen with her husband, Wally

Molly grew up in Lancaster with her sister Muriel and parents Mary Jean and William Bowker.

She also developed an interest for dancing and began teaching others. She also did night classes in dress making.

Molly always wanted to be an actress and was a member of Red Rose Amateur Society, where she enjoyed being in lead roles and met her husband, George ‘Wally’ Walter, who was a sergeant major in the army and had served in World War Two.

Molly Cowen as a child

She worked for a lino company and later moved on to a job at a motor firm in Bamber Bridge.

Molly and Walter lived in Lancaster and later moved to Bamber Bridge.

In Molly’s later life she owned a fish and chip shop in School Lane, Bamber Bridge.

Her granddaughter Jayne Woodruffe said: “Molly is a person I admire. Until she moved into Cuerden Grange, she was very independent.

“She loved walking and she looked really good for her age. When we told her that, she said people were not doing enough to stay young. She was very proud of her appearance.

“She is very positive and never really moans.”