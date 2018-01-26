Drama at Preston house after freak lightning strike

A freak lightning strike in Preston caused a modem to explode in a semi-detached home, say fire services.

Fire crews from Preston were called out at around 7pm to Sheffield Drive in Lea after a bolt of lightning hit a telegraph pole.

Lightning hit a telegraph pole in Lea

Firefighters say the lightning caused an electrical surge to a nearby property which caused an external box containing wires for the telephone to explode.

Watch Manager John Leach said: "We were called out initially to reports of a loud bang.

"When we had a look we found the box which takes telephone wires into the house had blown up.

"Inside the modem had blown apart too and it had affected all the appliances connected to the modem by wire.

The surge caused damage to items connected to the modem PIC: BENNY MCNALLY

"There was also scorching to the skirting board and the carpet.

"It seems a bolt of lightning hit a telegraph pole and caused an electrical surge to the property.

"The couple who were there were quite shocked.

"There's no real safety advice on this. It's the first time I've ever attended an incident like this.

The telegraph pole remains damaged PIC: BENNY MCNALLY

"Thankfully nobody was injured which is the main thing."

Fire crews checked over the electrics and ensured the property was safe.