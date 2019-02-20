Dragon is top of timetable at Brookfield school

Pupils from Brookfield Primary School in Preston have been learning about Chinese traditions with help from the University of Central Lancashire.

Staff from UCLan’s Confucius Institute worked with Year Five pupils to show them Chinese brush painting, calligraphy and dragon dancing. Pupils also learned about Chinese characters inscribed on Oracle Bones 3,500 years ago in ancient China.

It was part of Year Five’s topic looking at the Shang Dynasty and Chinese New Year.

Class teacher Leonie McNee said: “The pupils thoroughly enjoyed it and the teachers have left me with lots of things I can build on in my lessons.

They particularly enjoyed the painting .”

Institute director Feixia Yu said: “It’s always rewarding to see young people inspired by the sessions we run.

“To be able to show them first-hand how to write Chinese calligraphy or take part in a dragon dance really enhances the children’s learning experiences and hopefully broadens their horizons, which is essentially what the Institute is about.”