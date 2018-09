Have your say

A dozy sunbather caused an alert this afternoon off the coast of Fleetwood.

The coastguard was contacted at around 3.30pm after a report from Rossall Point of a man sunbathing one mile from shore on the sand banks - with the incoming tide starting to surround him.

A spokesman said: "The loudhailer was used to attract his attention and get him to safety.

"Advice about the tides and slightly better places to sunbathe was given."

The sunbather is believed to have returned to shore unharmed.