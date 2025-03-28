Dozens of temporary traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 15:20 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 15:20 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including dozens of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and three months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 128 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 31 and Sunday, April 6 we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston and South Ribble roadworks starting between Monday, March 31 and Sunday, April 6

1. Preston and South Ribble roadworks

Preston and South Ribble roadworks starting between Monday, March 31 and Sunday, April 6 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] to Install 1 x Long sided 25mm PE New water Connection to the 6" AC Main When: Mar 31-Apr 1

2. Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] to Install 1 x Long sided 25mm PE New water Connection to the 6" AC Main When: Mar 31-Apr 1 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: s278 licence works on Tom Benson Way carried out by GRS Contractors. Remove of verge and construction of footpath. When: Mar 31-Jun 19

3. Tom Benson Way, Fulwood

What: Two-way signals Why: s278 licence works on Tom Benson Way carried out by GRS Contractors. Remove of verge and construction of footpath. When: Mar 31-Jun 19 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Lane closure Why: [Utility asset works] To excavte the footway and complete the Point of connection to make site live. When: Mar 31-Apr 11

4. London Road, Preston

What: Lane closure Why: [Utility asset works] To excavte the footway and complete the Point of connection to make site live. When: Mar 31-Apr 11 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:South RibblePrestonTraffic lightsMotoristsWork
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice