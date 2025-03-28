Lasting between one day and three months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 128 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 31 and Sunday, April 6 we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston and South Ribble roadworks Preston and South Ribble roadworks starting between Monday, March 31 and Sunday, April 6 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] to Install 1 x Long sided 25mm PE New water Connection to the 6" AC Main When: Mar 31-Apr 1 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Tom Benson Way, Fulwood What: Two-way signals Why: s278 licence works on Tom Benson Way carried out by GRS Contractors. Remove of verge and construction of footpath. When: Mar 31-Jun 19 | Google Maps Photo Sales