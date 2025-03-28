Lasting between one day and three months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 128 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 31 and Sunday, April 6 we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston and South Ribble roadworks
Preston and South Ribble roadworks starting between Monday, March 31 and Sunday, April 6 | Google Maps
2. Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh
What: Two-way signals
Why: [New service connection] to Install 1 x Long sided 25mm PE New water Connection to the 6" AC Main
When: Mar 31-Apr 1 | Google Maps
3. Tom Benson Way, Fulwood
What: Two-way signals
Why: s278 licence works on Tom Benson Way carried out by GRS Contractors. Remove of verge and construction of footpath.
When: Mar 31-Jun 19 | Google Maps
4. London Road, Preston
What: Lane closure
Why: [Utility asset works] To excavte the footway and complete the Point of connection to make site live.
When: Mar 31-Apr 11 | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.