Double delight as NHS research facility and one of its leading doctors land award nominations

A state-of-the-art clinical research facility and one of its leading doctors have been short-listed for prestigious awards less than three months since the unit’s opening.

The new facility at Royal Preston Hospital – which plays an important role in discovering new treatments and improving care for patients – has been short-listed for Clinical Research Site of the Year in the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards.

Consultant oncologist, Deborah Williamson, has also been nominated for Clinical Research Rising Star of the Year.

Deborah said: “I am passionate that we all need to show an interest and become involved in research.

“I am so happy to have been nominated for this award.”

Chief executive at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Karen Partington, said: “It is testament to all of the hard work that went into its development and the great work that it is enabling us to complete.”

The centre itself is one of 23 National Institute for Health Research facilities in the country and a collaboration between Lancaster University and Lancashire Teaching Hospitals and Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trusts.

Medical Director at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust Prof Max Marshall said: “There is so much fantastic research taking place in Lancashire and we look forward to celebrating our efforts to improve patient care, both now and in the future.”

Awards ceremony

The North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards celebrate stand-out work being undertaken across the north west in clinical research and innovation in healthcare.

The awards ceremony is set to take place at Preston North End’s Deepdale Stadium on Thursday, March 8.