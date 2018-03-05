Donkey or no donkey, Lillian Chew enjoyed her 90th birthday in Chorley

A donkey no-show didn't dampen Lillian Chew's spirits as she enjoyed a spectacular 90th birthday.

Lillian’s family had planned for a special guest - a donkey - to join in their birthday celebrations at Chorley Lodge, but unfortunately it was unable to make the journey through the snow.

Her daughter-in-law Angela Chew explained: “Lillian did a lot of charity work and has always had a love of animals. She has supported a lot of donkey charities over the years, so we thought it would be a nice surprise to get a donkey to Chorley Lodge. Unfortunately the donkey was stuck in snow in the Wirrall. We were so disappointed. We were going to try the next day, but the weather was still the same.”

She was, however, given an even better surprise when her son, Michael, and daughter, Brenda, flew in from America to attend the gathering, which included Lillian’s two other children, Phil and Lynda, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Lillian’s son, Phil, said: “Mum was delighted. It was such a surprise for her when they arrived a few days before her birthday.

“Mum was born in Lancaster, but moved to Chorley 56 years ago for my dad’s work. They had been married for more than 50 years until he passed away in 2008, aged 84. Mum is a member of St Peter’s Church and the Mother’s Union. She had worked in various schools as a dinner lady and she also worked at Chorley Market.