Don’t wait for spring to join Springfield Fellwalking Club

Taking a walk in the fresh air, taking in the beautiful scenery of the great British countryside, is something to be enjoyed all year round.

The weather may be chilly, but after an indulgent Christmas, what better way to get fit than to join a walking club.

Members of Springfield Fellwalking Group get ready for a walking trip at Kettlewell

Members of Springfield Fellwalking Club regularly enjoy expeditions in the northern countryside and they always welcome new members.

Publicity member Alan Wren says: “If you want to truly experience the wonders of the rolling hills and fantastic views on offer across the UK then Springfield Fellwalking Club is for you.

“I urge anyone who enjoys the great outdoors to join the group.

“We are a friendly group of walkers that walk together for the enjoyment and the scenery. The group gives people a lot of enjoyment, people to chat to and is a great way to exercise and stay fit.

Members of Springfield Fellwalking Group above Cowy in North Wales

“Volunteers offer to lead the walk and have a look at the routes before hand.

“If they are familiar with that route they can just lead it on the day, or what happens most of the time is they scout the walk first so they are fully prepared.

“Our walks include quite a variation to places such as the Lake District, Pennines, Yorkshire Dales, The Peak District and Wales.”

The club was founded in 1966 and was originally linked with Springfields social club The British Nuclear Fuels Social Club near Cottam, but we are now independent.

Every alternate Saturday the group embarks on a fellwalking trip.

The coach departs from Blackpool and has many pick-up points throughout Preston, the cost of which is currently £9.

Any potential new members should not be daunted by fellwalking as the group have three grades of walks: A is the hardest walk it is on average 13 miles long and ascend to approximately 3,000 feet; B is a 10-mile walk and 2,500 feet and C is a nine-mile walk and 1,000 feet.

Each walk is led by an experienced club member.

Alan adds: “On our website we have a programme of walks and people can see the routes on a PDF so they can have a feel for which grade they want to do. If you are unsure if this would be right for you, you would not need to join the club until you have experienced three walks, after which there is a membership fee of £10 per year.”

The club, which has around 100 members, also organises walking holidays abroad.

Alan adds: “We have a social section which organises annual holidays.

“In recent times we have been walking in Austria and also to the Pyrenees in Spain.

“Everyone really enjoys these holidays. Everyone makes friends and we are all very friendly.”

Alan, who lives in Preston, has been a member for more than 15 years.

He adds: “I really like getting out and taking in the scenery.

“I enjoy the exercise and it makes you feel better and relaxed. I also like the social aspect of it.”

Alan adds that the group is active all year round, with its next activity being on Saturday January 9.

He says: “The walks throughout the year are dependent on the amount of daylight hours and weather, so our high level walks are mainly in the summer and low level walks in winter.

“After a long day you have the chance to relax and chat together over a meal or just a drink as we have a stop off point on our way home.

“Each season has its own virtues.

“January is a great time to get active and join a walking group, especially if you are unsure as they will be low level.

“If the weather is particularly nasty, it can be tailored down to match the conditions. We have lots of fun.”

n For more information visit www.springfieldfellwalking.co.uk or email inquire@springfieldfellwalking.co.uk.

People can also call Sue on 01772 728718.