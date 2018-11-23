Don't miss big Preston Lights switch-on, says Kate

Have your say

TV presenter Kate Garraway has urged the Preston public to get behind tomorrow’s Christmas Lights switch-on and concert.

Best known for her television roles with ITV Breakfast, Kate also presents a mid-morning show on Smooth Radio.

Smooth Radio North West has teamed up with organisers Preston BID and will support the Preston event from 5.45pm.

Kate posted a video on YouTube urging followers not to miss the switch-on .

She said her colleague Jo Lloyd would be there on stage at the big event.

Kate added: “With your help it’s going to be the biggest show yet.”

The show starts at 5.45pm on the Flag Market beneath the Harris Museum and promises to have something for all the family.

Appearing are Children’s TV favourite Andy Day of CBeebies, Coronation Street’s David Platt – actor, Jack P Shepherd – the original lead singer of Rose Royce, Gwen Dickey, B*Witched’s Edele Lynch and ​The Opera Guy.

Preston’s Charlotte Lily, who starred on the X Factor, soul sensation Renee Mare and the cast of Cinderella at Preston’s Guild Hall will also be there.

Preston City Council is offering free parking in the Market Hall Car Park from 3pm on for the Christmas Concert and Lights Switch On.

Previous years have seen big names such as Eastenders’ Steve McFadden and Heather Small formerly of M People switch on the city’s festive lights.

*See www.lep.co.uk for a live blog of the switch-on tomorrow evening.