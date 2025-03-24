I hope my 22 year old rescue dog lives as long as I keep needing her

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 16:56 BST
The owner of a 22 year old terrier explains why she thinks her four-legged friend has lived to be one of Britain’s oldest dogs, in a heartwarming video.

In an emotional video, the owner of a 22 year old Staffie-cross shares her thoughts on how her furry friend has lived so long.

Linzi McLean who lives in Chorley, says a lot of people ‘don’t believe her’ when she reveals her dog’s age.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Linzi McLean from Chorley believes her lovely 22-year-old pet Staffy Sasha could be Britain's oldest dogplaceholder image
Linzi McLean from Chorley believes her lovely 22-year-old pet Staffy Sasha could be Britain's oldest dog | Neil Cross

But she thinks it’s because she’s ‘needed’ and loved, that Sasha the brindle coloured terrier has kept on going.

In the third and final episode of Paw & Order, Linzi says: “I’ve said it for years that she’ll be here for as long as I need her, so as long as I keep needing her, then she’ll stay.”

Linzi, who will celebrate her own 30th birthday this month, was just 11 years old when her granddad gave her Sasha as a gift.

Linzi McLean from Chorley believes her lovely 22-year-old pet Staffy Sasha could be Britain's oldest dogplaceholder image
Linzi McLean from Chorley believes her lovely 22-year-old pet Staffy Sasha could be Britain's oldest dog | Neil Cross

The vet told them that she was at least three years old when they took her for a routine check, a few days later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the general rule of thumb, a 22-year-old dog would be roughly equivalent to a 154-year-old human.

Linzi, who grew up in Penwortham, said: “My granddad was walking home when he came across some girls with a dog and when he sat down on a bench Sasha jumped on his knee.

“They told him she was a stray and he could have her, so he came home with her.”

No owner could be found so Linzi had the pet she had always dreamed of.

Linzi said: “Me and Sasha, we were meant to be together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When I took her for her first walk, I took her lead off and she just looked up at me and didn’ t run off.

Linzi McLean from Chorley believes her lovely 22-year-old pet Staffy Sasha could be Britain's oldest dogplaceholder image
Linzi McLean from Chorley believes her lovely 22-year-old pet Staffy Sasha could be Britain's oldest dog | Neil Cross

"She’s a bit slower now, so I call her Grandma!”

Sasha also became a mum to three, black cross-Labrador pups, although sadly has since died.

Linzi also has a LhasaPoo cross called Ross and the two dogs are the best of pals.

Sasha, described as a ‘gentle soul’, is even friends with Tilly the cat, who belongs to Linzi's fiance, Ryan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Linzi added: “Some people are a bit scared of Staffies but Sasha is so loving - she even gets on with cats.”

Watch Paw & Order: The Dog Business Boom Episode 3 now on Shots! TV’s VOD website.

Shots! TV is also available on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565

Related topics:VideoDogsChorleyPenwortham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice