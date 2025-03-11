A Leyland man was initially told he had contracted a tropical virus while travelling in Thailand, but it turned out to be a brain tumour.

Connor McCrossan, 24, from Leyland, was travelling with friends in Thailand when he started experiencing vertigo, sickness, and trouble getting out of bed.

While staying in Chiang Mai, he thought he had picked up a bug. However, after weeks of no improvement he was diagnosed with medulloblastoma - a type of cancerous brain tumour that mostly affects children but can also impact young adults.

Connor said: “I remember waking up one morning and my eyes were all sore, it looked like I had conjunctivitis, I had a terrible headache and kept being violently sick.

“I thought I had a tummy bug, but when a couple of days went by and no improvement, I went to get checked out at the hospital opposite the hotel I was staying in.

“They said it was a virus, gave me some medication and said it’d pass. But there was zero improvement and things got progressively worse.

“I spent about ten days in this hotel room sleeping and trying to get better. Being so far away from home was hard, and I knew something wasn’t right, so I had to get back to the UK."

When Connor returned home, his symptoms worsened. He hadn't been eating or drinking and was constantly sick.

After an A&E visit, doctors still suspected it was a bug until an MRI scan revealed a mass at the back of his brain.

Connor said: “I thought the worst and didn’t know what would come next.

“Thinking back, it gets me a bit emotional, it was such a shock, and I remember thinking I’m just going to have to get on with this.”

He was immediately admitted to Royal Preston Hospital before being transferred to The Christie in Manchester, where he underwent surgery to remove the tumour.

He then began a six-week course of proton beam therapy, a precision treatment developed with support from Cancer Research UK.

Proton beam therapy uses protons instead of X-rays, allowing radiation to be precisely delivered to the tumour, sparing healthy surrounding tissues.

This approach is particularly important for young adults like Connor, whose tumour was near sensitive brain areas.

Connor reflected on his treatment: “I was very grateful for being able to have proton beam therapy, which has fewer side effects than standard radiotherapy, and it all went well and ran really smoothly.

“Then I started looking at anything else I could do to help my recovery, so I changed my diet and started to throw everything at it holistically as well.”

After completing treatment, Connor was monitored with regular scans. His most recent check-up showed no sign of cancer and he is now working on rebuilding his life.

Now, Connor is supporting Cancer Research UK’s efforts to fund further breakthroughs for cancer treatment.

The charity’s scientists have been at the forefront of radiotherapy innovation since the 1920s. Today, radiotherapy is used to treat over 140,000 people each year in the UK.

Cancer Research UK is now focused on improving radiotherapy by making it more personalised and targeted, allowing patients to receive the best possible treatment.

The charity has recently invested £43m and committed a further £24m to support RadNet, a network of centres working to fast-track new radiotherapy techniques, including artificial intelligence.

Jemma Humphreys, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North West, said: “As the evolution of radiotherapy shows, we’ve been at the forefront of cancer research for over 100 years.

“From making it more targeted to combining it with other treatments and reducing the number of doses needed, Cancer Research UK has changed clinical practice worldwide and made radiotherapy kinder and more effective. But our work isn’t done yet.

“That’s why we’re grateful to Connor for helping to raise vital awareness and funds. We want to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer – no matter who they are or where they’re from. And monthly donations are critical to making this a reality.”