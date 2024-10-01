Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Star DJ Judge Jules is heading to Lancashire, along with two DJ friends.

Judge Jules is the mastermind behind the ultra-successful Kevin & Perry film soundtrack and album. He curated the movie's soundtrack and wrote the movie's iconic theme song “All I Wanna Do Is Do It” with Harry Enfield, and now is hosting his own event interpretation, paying homage to the movie at Lowther Pavillion on Saturday, October 18 from 7pm.

He will be appearing alongside Danny Rampling and Jason Fubar for the event, titled Judge Jules Goes Large.

The legend that is Judge Jules.

DannyRampling known for his 80s acid house club Shoom and renowned radio shows on BBC Radio 1 and Kiss FM. Jason Fubar has been crafting his trade since 1990 when the Birth of Dance Music exploded in the UK. For over 30 years he has been at the forefront of Electronic Dance Music, playing across the planet and holding down residencies at some of the UK’s greatest ever clubs such as Syndicate in Blackpool, Ministry of Sound in Bangkok and Gatecrasher as well as touring across the globe.

He was resident DJ at the mighty MCM in Majorca for a 6 year period in the 1990’s. Now into his 50’s he owns Fubars Rum Bar in Blackpool and still promotes his own festival brand ‘Back To The Old Pool’. He will be opening the evening at 7pm.

Tickets are £34.50. There are 20 VIP Meet and Greet Tickets at £89.50 per person available to meet Judge Jules at 8.30pm before he takes the stage. This includes complimentary welcome drinks for 50 minutes before you meet Jules.