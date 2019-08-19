Dispersal order issued in Preston following incidents of anti-social behaviour

A Section 34 dispersal order has been issued this evening for the Skeffington Road area of Preston following incidents of anti-social behaviour.

From 6pm, the Section 34 order gives police officers the power to ask people to leave the area highlighted in yellow on the map above. T

The order will continue until 6am tomorrow. This order has been introduced following incidents of anti-social behaviour in the last 24 hours.

Preston Police said the order will be reviewed tomorrow.

Inspector Iain Carr said: "Today there have been several incidents of anti-social behaviour, which we know will have had an impact on how safe people feel in their neighbourhood. As a result I have authorised this dispersal order.

“Anti-social behaviour covers a range of offences and can involve harm to an individual, to the wider community or to the environment, leaving victims feeling harassed, alarmed or distressed.

“We are committed to tackling this type of crime and if necessary, further dispersal orders will be authorised when this one has ended. "We continue to ask parents of children in the area to be intrusive as to their whereabouts and their activities when they are not at home.”